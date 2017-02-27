2 charged after police receive report of violent domestic incident

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a report of a violent domestic incident in Attica, two people were arrested.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday night, Attica police went to an address on Washington St. in the village.

It is not clear what exactly led to their arrests, but both William Roll, 57, and Jennifer Mather, 43, were taken into custody.

Roll was charged with assault and Mather was accused of harassment.

After they were both arraigned in Attica Village Court, Mather was released on her own recognizance and Roll was jailed in Wyoming County on $500 bail.

Roll and Mather will be back in court on March 13.

