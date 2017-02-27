Brantley Gilbert to perform at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country singer Brantley Gilbert will perform at Darien Lake this summer.

As part of his The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour, Gilbert will headline a show that will also feature Tyler Farr and Luke Combs.

The July 30 concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $56.25. Lawn four packs will be $75 with fees, while they last, and will not be available on the day of the concert.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is Gilbert’s video for “The Weekend,” courtesy of BrantleyGilbertVEVO on YouTube.

