Buffalo man indicted after allegedly crashing into cab while high

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted after allegedly crashing into a vehicle while high on marijuana.

Prosecutors say that in May, Maxamillion Hernandez, 20, was speeding on River Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda when he went past a red light and crashed into a cab.

A passenger in the cab, John Delzotta, 62, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Months later, in August, Hernandez was arrested again. West Seneca police stopped him on Route 400 and accused him of driving while high. Police say they saw Hernandez speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Hernandez faces charges of assault, vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by a drug.

He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $50,000. If Hernandez is convicted, he could spend up to seven years in jail.