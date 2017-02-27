ECC Hockey player knocks down ref

ecc-player

BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie Community College hockey player spent the night in police custody after he intentionally knocked over a referee during the NJCAA championship game against Dakota College at Bottineau.

Brandon Day, a freshman who graduated from West Seneca, was in the penalty box and promptly left the box during a pause in play. He went straight at the referee, who broke up a scuffle, and impacted him to bring him to the ice, according to Sports Illustrated who also posted the video. SUNY Broome Police are still investigating the incident.

The game was cut short due to the incident leaving Dakota College the victors over ECC, 7-4. This was the final game of the NJCAA championship series, however, the decision was made before the weekend and is not because of the hit.

The NJCAA sent News 4 this statement:

“….The national office has been made aware of the incident…will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA.”

 

