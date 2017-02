BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross has stepped up to help a family of six following an early morning fire.

The family escaped on their own by the time firefighters arrived around 1 a.m. at the home on Fuller Street. Investigators tell News 4 the fire started with an electrical problem in a wall on the second story. It then spread to the attic.

No one was hurt. The fire caused about $60,000 in damage.