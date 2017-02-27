Father and son pulled over in Grand Island accused of smoking opiates

Published:
fleck

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A father and son from Youngstown were accused of drug crimes after they were stopped by an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy on I-190 in Grand Island.

Steven Fleck Sr., 58, and Steven Fleck II, 21, were pulled over near Long Rd. The Sheriff’s office says both possessed marijuana and were smoking opiates.

The two were arrested and taken to the Erie County Holding Center. Deputies say they found marijuana and tinfoil paraphernalia containing controlled substance residue in the underwear of one of the men.

Both were charged with unlawful marijuana possession and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Fleck Sr. also faces a charge of introducing contraband into a prison.

Fleck II was additionally charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with evidence.

