Final structural beam placed on new ECC STEM building in Monday ceremony

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final structural beam was placed on top of ECC’s new STEM building in a Monday “topping off” ceremony.

The creation of the North Campus building was funded by the state, the county and the college.

The $30 million building will provide roughly 57,000 square feet of instructional space for programs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“With such growing professional corridors as the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the SolarCity-anchored Riverbend requiring a workforce with STEM-related training and degrees, ECC’s STEM Building continues its rise amid a resurgent time for Buffalo, its region and its residents,” ECC stated.

ECC President Jack Quinn and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke at the ceremony.