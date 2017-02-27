Final structural beam placed on new ECC STEM building in Monday ceremony

By Published:
img_20170227_142932289

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final structural beam was placed on top of ECC’s new STEM building in a Monday “topping off” ceremony.

The creation of the North Campus building was funded by the state, the county and the college.

The $30 million building will provide roughly 57,000 square feet of instructional space for programs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“With such growing professional corridors as the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the SolarCity-anchored Riverbend requiring a workforce with STEM-related training and degrees, ECC’s STEM Building continues its rise amid a resurgent time for Buffalo, its region and its residents,” ECC stated.

ECC President Jack Quinn and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke at the ceremony.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s