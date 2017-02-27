Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Darien Lake on August 12

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York natives Goo Goo Dolls will perform at Darien Lake on August 12.

The 8 p.m. show on the Long Way Home Tour will also feature Phillip Phillips.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $20 to $80. Lawn four packs can be purchased for $60 plus fees, while they last, and will not be available on the day of the show.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The band filmed one of their more recent music videos at Buffalo Central Terminal.

