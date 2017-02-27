Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Darien Lake on August 12

By Published:
Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York natives Goo Goo Dolls will perform at Darien Lake on August 12.

The 8 p.m. show on the Long Way Home Tour will also feature Phillip Phillips.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $20 to $80. Lawn four packs can be purchased for $60 plus fees, while they last, and will not be available on the day of the show.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The band filmed one of their more recent music videos at Buffalo Central Terminal.

MORE | Watch the video for “So Alive” here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s