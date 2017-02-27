Jamestown man charged with robbing Falconer credit union

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested a man accused of a credit union robbery in Falconer.

On Monday, police say Jamestown resident Kyle Senear, 22, went into the Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union on E. Main St. in Falconer around 9:30 a.m.

While there, police say he handed a note to a teller saying he was robbing them. Senear then left the credit union on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Authorities located Senear at a residence in Jamestown later in the day. He was charged with second-degree robbery.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 483-8477. Tips can also be left at the Tips 411 app.

