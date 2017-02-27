Mother of 2-year-olds who died in Batavia fire pleads guilty to child endangerment

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of twin two-year-olds who died in a house fire in Batavia pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Last May, Michael and Micah Gard were killed after their mother, Heather Ace, left for more than an hour to buy marijuana and visit a friend.

Ace received two calls and a text from her mother around 10 p.m. that night, telling her that her home was on fire.

Officials in Genesee County said that Ace was in no way suspected of starting the fire.

Although she was previously charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Ace pleaded guilty to just one count of the crime.

Prosecutors say that if she would have pleaded guilty to two counts, she would have served time concurrently for both of them.

Ace waved her right to an appeal and faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

She will be sentenced on the morning of May 22.

