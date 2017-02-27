Orchard Park community members step up to clear spray painted swastikas

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eleven vehicles had swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on them over the weekend in Orchard Park. It was a blow to resident Kyle Hennessy-Snow, who uses her van that was spray painted to transport her disabled daughter, Paige.

After seeing the story on News 4, Jeff Drozdowksi jumped into action.

“I felt terrible for her that she’s got a handicapped daughter and somebody would do that to her. We’re in the business to fix cars so we figured we’d step up and take care of that for her,” said Jeff Drozdowski, Bank Street Auto Owner.

Drozdowski owns a collision and mechanical repair shop called Bank Street Auto. He picked up the van from Kyle’s house Monday morning, and cleared the graffiti off of it for free.

“I couldn’t believe it and I cried I actually cried just to know that there are good people in the world,” said Kyle Hennessy-Snow of Orchard Park.

“It would probably be about 500 dollars for somebody to come in if it was through insurance,” said Drozdowski.

All of the graffiti has also been cleared from the South Davis Elementary school playground. A good samaritan in Orchard Park raised more than 2 thousand dollars for the cleanup through gofundme.

“We help each other and when somebody needs something we step up to the plate and that’s what we should be doing,” said Hennessy-Snow.

“If everybody stood up and for every bad thing that happened, somebody stood up and did a good deed, it evens it out so that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Drozdowski.

Police are still investigating the vandalism incidents and looking at surveillance video. They say likely kids are the ones behind all the graffiti but they are still trying to figure out exactly who is responsible.