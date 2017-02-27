Police: Kidnapping victim escapes; alleged captor arrested

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a person and holding her against her will for days.

On Sunday morning, officers went to Women’s Christian Association Hospital for a criminal complaint.

A female there told police that she was held against her will at an apartment on McDaniel Ave. from the early morning hours of Friday until her Sunday escape. Her age was not revealed by police.

Police say she identified her kidnapper and claimed she was subjected to verbal, mental and physical abuse. According to police, the victim suffered a broken nose, a chipped tooth and severe bruising.

The man who police charged with kidnapping her is 31-year-old Joshua Turybury. He was taken into custody without incident.

Turybury faces charges of kidnapping, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and two different degrees of criminal mischief.