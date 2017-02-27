Super Monday: Federation Finals crown winners

KeyBank Center played host to the three final hockey games of the Fed season.

By Published:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 

NIAGARA CUP – St. Joe’s 4 Canisius 0

The Marauders got out to an early 2-0 lead in the 1st period and would build upon in with goals in the 2nd and 3rd. St. Joe’s got 25 stops from goaltender Donovan Boshier.

LARGE SCHOOLS – Williamsville North 3 Lancaster 2 (OT)

Williamsville North took a 2-1 lead late in the second but Lancaster used a thrilling goal with just five seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Spartans scored 16 seconds into the extra frame to win.

SMALL SCHOOLS – West Seneca East 3 Kenmore West 1

West Seneca East continues its Cinderella run as the 7th seeded team in the small school playoffs. The Trjoans took the lead with six minutes remaining in the 3rd on a goal from Tyler Arndt.

