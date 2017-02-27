The Audcast, Episode 19: Trade Deadline edition

The Sabres drop two games in a row to the NHL's worst teams... time to sell? Joe and Tom take a look

Published:
The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On the nineteenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon take a look at the upcoming NHL trade deadline hitting on Wednesday March 1st at 3 p.m.

The Sabres are coming off two bad road losses following their by five-day break, to the NHL’s worst teams in Colorado and Arizona. It signals that the Sabres could be selling once again – so who is most likely on their way out?

Click below to play or to download the podcast to your computer or mobile device.

