Western New York’s “Ultimate Fan” gets Hall-of-fame award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you ask anyone who has been associated with Sweet Home athletics in the past 35 years, they’ll tell you one name.

Jimmy Gillen is known as Western New York’s “Ultimate Fan.”

Now those who he supported his entire life, are coming together to support him

The 1980’s at Sweet Home High School are known as the glory years. Paul Strefeler, Sweet Home Physical Education Teacher said, “Sweet Home was the place to be. We were the first for so many things in this area, from the largest gyms, to the best weight rooms, to the best coaching staff to be honest.”

The star athletes who “ruled the school” are back together at Sweet Home for one reason. Strefeler said, “The state championship basketball team back in ’84, a lot of the guys here today to support Jimmy were on this team, and they came back for it.”

Long-time friend, Steve Marshall said, “When you saw him, everybody knew his name. Everybody knew his name.”

Strefeler said, “They all want to be here for Jimmy, because he meant so much.” That includes Jim Kwitchoff, one of the legendary athletes who walked the halls at Sweet Home. He said, “The first key to success is showing up. And nobody has shown up for Western New York sports more than Jimmy Gillen.”

Gillen is now in his 50’s. He was born a rubella baby, and struggled with his health his entire life. He’s limited in his mobility, and it’s hard for him to communicate. But, that never stopped him, from showing up. Kwitchoff said, “Every ticket office in Western New York knows Jimmy, he’s a legend.”

A season ticket holder for more then 30 years for the Bison’s, Sabres and Bandits, he’s likely “shown up” to more then 3 thousand sporting events in his life time.

Now, Gillen’s health has taken a turn for the worse, with liver failure. His mom, Mary Lou, says he’s nearing the end. She, now 80, has been there every step of the way. She said, “It’s life. Life isn’t easy. But I had a choice. Because I could’ve had an abortion.”

She did have help. She credits Gillen’s Special Education Teacher, John Zarrotti for helping to raise her son. She said, “He was everything. I was a single parent. He took Jimmy under his wing and said, “this is what you should do.”

Together, with all his limitations, they encouraged him to be independent. Kwitchoff said, “A lot of people would’ve kept Jimmy under the roof because it was safe, and comfortable, but it would’ve cheated Jimmy not only the experiences he’s had in the last 35 years, but it would’ve cheated us out of getting to know Jimmy.”

Over the years some of Jimmy’s hero’s, their pictures, have been hung on the walls at Sweet Home. Now, his does too. Marshall said, “I am so happy for him right now,I can’t even begin to tell you.”

Gillen is inducted into the Sweet Home Athletics Hall of Fame for being the “Ultimate Fan.”

Kwitchoff said, ” He’s the greatest fan you could ever ask for, and therefore he’s the greatest friend you could ever ask for.”

It’s something these friends say is long over due, to thank him, for always being there. Mary Lou Gillen said, “It’s more than any mom could ever imagine. To look around this room, and see all these people who love Jimmy. All these people love Jimmy. I gave him life. But everybody here gave him a life. The life that he had, it was a good one.”

Jimmy will have an official ceremony for his award this fall. If you’d like to contribute to the Go-Fund-Me page to help with Jimmy’s medical costs, visit the webpage here.