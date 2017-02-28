Bills’ Marcell Dareus takes trip to Haiti after humanitarian donation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus recently took a humanitarian trip to his late father’s homeland — Haiti.

Dareus donated $25,000 to the organization Hope for Haiti. While in the country, he visited two schools, a senior home and a primary care facility.

“Meeting the Haitian children touched me the most,” Dareus said. “I saw myself in them. They helped me remember a time when I was little and my father raised us in the Haitian community in Tampa. We were struggling too. It amazed me they were so happy, polite and grateful, even though they have barely anything. It made me realize again how fortunate I am. When I saw those welcome signs with my name on them, I really couldn’t believe it.”

Hope for Haiti presented Dareus with a certificate of recognition for his donation.

“The trip is still surreal to me,” Dareus said. “I can’t say thank you enough to Hope for Haiti for putting this together for me, letting me experience the culture of my father’s people and understand where my donation is being put to use…I’m going to continue to give back. It feels good.”