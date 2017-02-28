Bills’ Marcell Dareus takes trip to Haiti after humanitarian donation

By Published:
Marcell Dareus
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) watches the action during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus recently took a humanitarian trip to his late father’s homeland — Haiti.

Dareus donated $25,000 to the organization Hope for Haiti. While in the country, he visited two schools, a senior home and a primary care facility.

“Meeting the Haitian children touched me the most,” Dareus said. “I saw myself in them. They helped me remember a time when I was little and my father raised us in the Haitian community in Tampa. We were struggling too. It amazed me they were so happy, polite and grateful, even though they have barely anything. It made me realize again how fortunate I am. When I saw those welcome signs with my name on them, I really couldn’t believe it.”

Hope for Haiti presented Dareus with a certificate of recognition for his donation.

“The trip is still surreal to me,” Dareus said. “I can’t say thank you enough to Hope for Haiti for putting this together for me, letting me experience the culture of my father’s people and understand where my donation is being put to use…I’m going to continue to give back. It feels good.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s