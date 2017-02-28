Catchy tune boosting test scores at Forestville Central High School and Middle School

By Published:
web-pic

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The words it just sticks in my mind. Every single day I wake up and I’m like I’m great and I can do whatever I want to do,” said Sylvea Cleary, Forestville Central High School sophomore.

The catchy tune with the words nothing less than my best really has brought out the best in Forestville Central high school and middle school students. It all started when the school Principal asked a member of the school board to help motivate the students at the beginning of the 2016 school year.

“I actually got the students saying nothing less than my best as a mantra and they started saying that over and over again nothing less than my best,” said Sylvester Cleary, Forestville school board.

Before long “nothing less than my best” became a school mantra. It was put on t-shirts and even the cover of the yearbook.

“As a result of that I was inspired to write a song about that because it seemed to motivate the kids and I thought why not try to expand on that,” said Sylvester Cleary.

“It appeals to us it’s like a newer style song and just the words are really important,” said Joshua Ellis, Forestville Central high school senior.

School officials says as a result of boosting morale among students scores were raised across the board as well as a graduation rate of 93.9 percent, the second highest in Chautauqua county.

“This past January we just had phenomenal results with our ELA common core we had 21 students taking it, we had 20 students scoring at mastery,” said Dan Grande, Forestville Central high school and middle school Principal.

“The song itself what it states is that there is greatness in every child,” said Sylvester Cleary.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s