No charges to be filed against Peters after alleged involvement in youth hockey fight

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013, file photo, former Buffalo Sabres player Andrew Peters, left, and Sabres players talk during an NHL hockey workout in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No charges will be filed against former Sabres player Andrew Peters following a fight among youth hockey players.

Peters, 36, was suspended from his coaching position with the Junior Sabres after his alleged involvement in the fight, which occurred during a Saturday game at HarborCenter.

A video taken during the incident appeared to show Peters pushing a player on the opposing team. Watch the video below, courtesy of Pin Sake on YouTube.

“We have reviewed the case and have spoken to the parents of the young man involved in the incident,” District Attorney John Flynn said. “They tell us they don’t want to pursue criminal charges against Peters. As a result, our office won’t be taking any further legal action at this time.”

