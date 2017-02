NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Erie Ave. in North Tonawanda Monday night.

North Tonawanda police say the person was hit by a vehicle in the street’s 900 block just before 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released and the incident is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on it to call their Detective Bureau at 692-4312.