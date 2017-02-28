Search warrants lead to 3 arrests on drug charges in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two search warrants led to three arrests in Jamestown Tuesday morning.

First off, members of the Jamestown Police Department and New York State Police searched the basement residence at 23 Barrows St, where they say they found Teela Nicholas, 30, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana.

Nicholas was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

After that, officials searched the lower apartment of 473 Crescent St. There, police say they found 16 grams of meth as well as drug packaging materials.

Anthony Camarata, 32, Ashley Havle, 24, and a small child were in the apartment, police say. The adults were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that the child was in “substandard” living conditions.

Jamestown police want anyone with information on drug trafficking and sales in the area to leave them an anonymous tip at 483-TIPS (8477) or the Tips 411 app.