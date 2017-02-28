State Police: Meth-making materials found during Jamestown traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested after New York State Police say they found meth-making materials during a Jamestown traffic stop.

On Tuesday, State Police stopped a vehicle at 6th and Main streets in Jamestown around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers began to interview the vehicle’s occupants, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. While doing this, State Police say they found meth making materials.

The occupants were arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Jamestown. The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) took dangerous materials away from the scene.

The two people taken to the State Police barracks have not yet been charged with anything. Troopers are still investigating the incident.