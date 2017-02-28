State Police: Meth-making materials found during Jamestown traffic stop

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested after New York State Police say they found meth-making materials during a Jamestown traffic stop.

On Tuesday, State Police stopped a vehicle at 6th and Main streets in Jamestown around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers began to interview the vehicle’s occupants, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. While doing this, State Police say they found meth making materials.

The occupants were arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Jamestown. The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) took dangerous materials away from the scene.

The two people taken to the State Police barracks have not yet been charged with anything. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)
(Photo courtesy of New York State Police)

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s