UB Police: Weekend sex assault is random act

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A University at Buffalo student told police she woke up early Sunday to being sexually assaulted in her own dorm room.

Now, UB police are searching for answers, as they consider this a random act, which is extremely rare.

The assault happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside a room at Porter Hall.

The 19-year-old woman told police a man walked into her room through an unlocked door while she was sleeping. The woman was not physically injured, although she was taken to an area hospital to be examined.

She also told police when she told the man to stop, he did, and left her room, according to campus Police Chief Gerald Schoenle, Jr.

Police are continuing to interview the victim, as well as those living on her floor at Porter. They’re also reviewing any surveillance video from in and around Porter that morning.

Schoenle says random acts like these are rare.

“I’ve been here 11 years now, and we certainly know sexual assaults of college-age females is something that does occur,” he said. “They say as many as one out of four students are assaulted during their time in college, but on the college campus, it’s very rare to have a stranger sexual assault. In my 11 years here, we have not had one stranger sexual assault, so this would be the first.”

Schoenle says police are urging students to remember to lock their dorm rooms, even though dorm buildings require a key card for access. They’re also stepping up patrols in the area and making sure students are aware of the resources available if they’re a victim of sexual assault. Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at (716) 645-2222.

More information about the university’s efforts to prevent sexual assaults on campus can be found by clicking here.