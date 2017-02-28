Welch breaks WNY All-Time scoring record, class A title match-ups set

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo State played host to three section VI semifinal games on Tuesday night.

Class A-2 Semifinal: South Park 74 Cheektowaga 64

Dom Welch needed 25 point to break the western New York all-time scoring record and he wasted no time chipping away. He recorded 13 points in the first quarter, and needed seven more to break the record of 2,355. Welch made history on an and-one bucket. The game was briefly stopped and the Cheektowaga senior was honored at half court. He finished the game with 45 points and the record now stands at 2,376.

South Park led the game the majority of the way and held off a late rally by the Warriors in the 4th quarter. They will play the winner of Olean vs. Amherst.

Class A-1 semifinal: Williamsville South 63 McKinley 51

In the first game of the evening Williamsville South topped the Macks to reach their fourth straight sectional title game. The Billies were led by Greg Dolan who had 26 points.

Class A-1 semifinal: North Tonawanda 64 Grand Island 34

North Tonawanda handled Grand Island from start to finish, building upon an impressive 29-16 halftime lead. The Lumberjacks were led by Trevor Books who had 12 points.