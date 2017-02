GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A building like the one seen above could welcome people onto Grand Island next year.

Supervisor Nathan McMurray tells News 4 that the state will build a welcome center near the I-190 and Whitehaven Rd.

They will use money from the Buffalo Billion.

The design is inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. The state says it could be finished by the end of next year.