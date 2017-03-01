2 women charged with selling drugs in Wyoming County

By Published:
ingalls-bartholomew

PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested in Wyoming County and accused of selling narcotics.

On Feb. 23, the Wyoming County Drug Task Force charged Perry resident Sarah Ingalls, 22, with two counts each of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Ingalls allegedly sold lisdexamfetamine and methylphenidate on two different occasions last year in Perry.

On the same day Ingalls was arrested, Kristen Bartholmew, 36, was arrested too. She faces one count each of sale and possession charges, but the counts against her are fourth-degree charges.

Bartholomew is accused of selling Suboxone last year in Warsaw.

Both women are free on bail.

