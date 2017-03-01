Buffalo non-profit receives $500,000 to help low income homeowners with repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Some homeowners on Buffalo’s East Side are getting much needed help to fix up their properties.

The non-profit in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood just received half a million dollars through a state grant to help with home repairs.

Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services secured the grant and told News 4 the money is essential for these homeowners.

Low-income homeowners apply for help with the non-profit by pitching the home repairs that need to be done. The program focuses on health and safety repairs, from roof replacement to weatherization.

The homeowner still pays for 10 percent of the project.

Executive Director Stephen Karnath told us the home-repair program has been around for decades.

They also just secured a different $300,000 state grant and they are partnering with the Community Action Organization to do home repairs in the MLK neighborhood.

”Between those three contracts our goal in the next 18 months is to help between 55 and 60 homeowners, with essential repairs to their homes,” said Karnath. “There is a lot of momentum in the neighborhood and we are trying to do our part essentially to contribute to the rebirth, revitalization of the neighborhood.”

They are working with a waiting list.