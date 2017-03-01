Case against Democratic strategist Steve Pigeon to move forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against Democratic strategist Steve Pigeon will move forward.

News 4 confirmed through the State Supreme Court in Erie County that Justice Cerio has dismissed Pigeon’s attempt to invalidate the search warrants executed on his home in 2015 and 2016.

The search ultimately led to a 9-count indictment against him.

Pigeon’s attorney, Paul Cambria, questioned the legality of the warrants and the way they were executed. Cambria told News 4 back in August that his client was given the search warrant, but not the underlying papers for it, which he said were usually made available.

In June, Pigeon pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges of bribery, grand larceny and official misconduct. This all stems from his relationship with former Erie County State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek.

Prosecutors claim the former justice asked Pigeon to secure jobs for his relatives. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called their relationship a multi-year, illicit and corrupt scheme.

News 4 will continue to follow this case as we learn more information. It is not clear when Pigeon will return to court.

