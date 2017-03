CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga are looking for someone they say used a cloned stolen credit card at the Walden Galleria.

The person in the picture below allegedly used the card to buy gift cards at Pink, Torrid and Lane Bryant. The picture was taken at 3:06 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call Det. Bauman at (716) 686-3546.