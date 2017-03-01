Crews battle early morning fire on the East side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning that destroyed a vacant home and damaged adjacent properties. Firefighters got the call around midnight about a burning house at the corner of East Ferry and Verplank. When they arrived, they found the back of the house engufled.

After the realized it was vacant, crews concentrated on keeping the fire from moving to the occupied homes next door.

“The guys did a really great job keeping the fire of of the esposure. We did have damage on the exposure but it was mostly from radiant heat, but no real fire damage — a lot of melted siding though,” Division Chief Michael Tuberdyke told News 4.

The occupied homes on either side had a combined $25,000 in damage. The vacant home was a total loss. The division chief estimated the damage there at $200,000.