Last month was warmest February on record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last month was the warmest February on record.

Meteorologists started keeping a record of the temperature in 1871. February 2017 was warmer than any other February before it, with an average temperature of 34.8 degrees.

The previous warmest February was in 1998, where the average temperature was 34.1 degrees.

Just two years ago, February 2015 was determined to be the coldest February in recorded history.

WEATHER | See what’s in store for the first week of March with our 4Warn Forecast here.