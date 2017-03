BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Buffalo city leaders, including Mayor Byron Brown.

In 2007, the Cleveland-based NRP Corporation began working with Brown and others to build 50 affordable homes on the city’s east side. The mayor suddenly cancelled the $12 million project in 2009.

An attorney for the developer said it was because NRP refused to work with certain people, such as Rev. Richard Stenhouse, or an agency he controlled called Jeremiah Partnership.