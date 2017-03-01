Lexington Co-op kicks off final stage of construction for second store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s official! The Lexington Cooperative Market officially kicked off the final stage of construction for its second store.

The new store will be at 1678 Hertel Ave. between Wallace and Starin avenues. The expansion is more than two years in the making.

Wednesday morning, the inside foundation was poured. Before that, the Lexington Co-op asked shoppers to write “love notes” and well wishes to be placed in the foundation.

“This is truly a grassroots project,” Tim Bartlett, the Co-op’s general manager, said. “The community funded this new store, and now we’re thrilled to cement their hopes and dreams into the foundation.”

When it is complete, the 10,000 square foot store will feature a large parking lot, six registers and an indoor cafe.

The Lexington Co-op’s first store will remain at 807 Elmwood Ave. Between both stores, the Lexington Co-op is looking to fill 40 positions.

