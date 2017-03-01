Lloyd and Uber teaming up to feed Buffalo for free on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Uber is teaming up with a local favorite on Thursday to help feed residents of Buffalo.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Buffalo residents who have the Uber app might be able to bring the Lloyd Taco Truck to them.

App users can request the chance to have the truck come to their home and feed up to 20 people for free.

“Buffalo has so much to offer – from tech innovation to some of the most exciting food in the state,” Josh Mohrer, general manager of Uber Tri-State, said. “While we wait for Albany to act to allow us to operate ridesharing, we won’t let Buffalo be left behind. That’s why tomorrow we’re combining the magic of Uber’s technology and the magic of Lloyd tacos.”

Those interested in bringing Lloyd to them can do so by tapping the Lloyd pop-up at the bottom of the screen on the app during the allowed time. As long as you are connected with a vehicle, a driver will come to you with food.

Lloyd will be offering selections from its standard taco menu and signature burritos.