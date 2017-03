WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man, who sold a dangerous mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover New York State Trooper, was sentenced.

Gregory Covington, 30, was sentenced to seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

In May, the month after he sold drugs to the Trooper, State Police arrested Covington and found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle.

Covington pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges against him this past January.