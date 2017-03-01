MMA boys hoops title games, section VI semifinals continue

Canisius, St. Mary's win MMA titles. Field continues to get set for section VI title games on Saturday.

Published:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 

MMA CLASS A FINAL: Canisius 57 St. Francis 53

The Crusaders took down the favorites to win the MMA title on Wednesday night. It’s their 7th title in 9 seasons.

MMA CLASS B FINAL: St. Mary’s 64 Nichols 61

With 1:40 remaining, Nichols Will Johnson hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 59. But, St. Mary’s had the answer in Matt Ciezki who’s trifecta with 30 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lancers. The win marks the first Manhattan Cup for St. Mary’s.

CLASS AA SEMIFINAL: Lancaster 71 Kenmore West 48

The Legends led big in the second half and advances to the title game.

CLASS AA SEMIFINAL: Jamestown 48 Niagara Falls 58

No surprise James Rojas led the way for the Red Raiders, scoring a game-high 22 points. But, the Wolverines return to the title game.

CLASS A-2 SEMIFINAL: Amherst 57 Olean 53

The Tigers advance to face South Park in the A-2 title game.

