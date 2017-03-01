New mixed-use building planned for Gates Circle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A real estate development company announced a new project at Gates Circle.

TM Montante Development has plans for a six-story mixed-use building in Buffalo. The building will have a number of retail storefronts and roughly 60 residences on the upper floors.

“We are thrilled to announce our new building project at Lancaster Square,” Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development, said. “The site prep work that we needed to complete to get to this point was challenging, complex and costly.  However, in a short amount of time we’ve gotten it done; we completed environmental cleanup, successfully imploded the main hospital tower and installed new roads and infrastructure to open up the site and connect neighborhoods. This new building project will allow us to further transform this historic site by bringing new residents and exciting retail offerings.”

The former Millard Fillmore Gates Hospital used to be located near Gates Circle. The building was imploded.

