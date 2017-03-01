NHL Trade Deadline: Sabres updates on deadline day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline was at 3 p.m. today and the Buffalo Sabres were expected to be sellers, not buyers, to the disappointment of the team and to coach Dan Bylsma.

“Our goal the last 25 games was to put ourselves in a position to add,” Bylsma said Wednesday. “The last three losses have been the most disappointing in that regard.”

Sabres GM Tim Murray addressed the media after the deadline passed. The Sabres made no moves, but were expected to trade unrestricted free agents Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson.