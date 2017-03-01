State’s highest court hearing appeal in Matthew Kuzdzal’s case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The conviction reversal appeal for Matthew Kuzdzal’s case will be heard by the state’s highest court.

Today’s hearing was a status update. The District Attorney’s office saying they’ve heard from the New York Court of Appeals and they will hearing the appeal filed by the office to overturn an appellate court’s decision to overturn a conviction.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office filed an appeal with the state’s highest court in December after an appellate court decided to overturn Kuzdzal’s conviction. The 29 year old from Buffalo was found guilty of killing and sexually assaulting his girlfriends 5 year old son Eain Brooks. That was in 2014.

In November 2016, the conviction was overturned. A woman, who claims to be close friends with Kuzdzal, says she heard two jurors discussing the case and referring to the defendant as a “scumbag.” The appellate court looked into how Justice Christopher Burns handled that complaint. And after further review into the matter, the appellate court made the decision to overturn Kuzdzal’s conviction.

If the Court of Appeals decides to overturn the appellate court decision, the conviction will be reinstated. If the highest court stands with the appellate court, Kuzdzal will have a retrial.

Both the prosecution and defense consider the possibilities favorable for them.

Kuzdzal did not appear in court today. His attorney saying he refused to due to frustrations surrounding the number of times he had to come to court already for status updates. He remains behind bars after being sentenced to 50 years following that guilty conviction and while the case is in the appeal process.

The District Attorney’s office says they’ll be finding out the timeline for the appeal process in about two weeks. Adding it could take up to a year before the Court of Appeals hears the case.