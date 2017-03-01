Storm spawns tornadoes across central US

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, family and neighbors survey the damage to the home of Patricia Huber in Perryville, Mo. The National Weather Service is sending crews to evaluate the damage from a powerful storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the nation’s midsection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Alan Huber surveys the damage to his farm in Perryville, Mo. In the foreground is the barn that Huber had built last August. The National Weather Service is sending crews to evaluate the damage from a powerful storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the nation’s midsection. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Firefighters work the site of a damaged area in Ottawa, Ill., after a tornado moved through the area Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Allen Cunningham/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A man and woman try to wheel a portable generator through downed wires after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP)

A firefighter removes fallen tree branches from the road in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP)

This photo provided by Tim Creedon shows his baseball and a hailstone that fell in the backyard of Creedon's home in Ottawa, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Tim Creedon via AP)

Emergency crews work the site where several structures were heavily damaged in downtown Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system. (Allen Cunningham/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Part of a tree rests on a home after it was damaged during a storm in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP)

People walk through downed wires after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP)

Firefighters stand near a home that was damaged during a storm in Ottawa, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, in a spring-like storm system. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Debris rest on the ground after a storm moved through Naplate, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday. (Chris Yucus/NewsTribune via AP)