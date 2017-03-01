What is going on at Niagara Falls Urgent Care?



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An urgent care medical clinic in Niagara Falls suddenly shut its doors, leaving many patients in the dark, and one of those patients contacted Call 4 Action after unsuccessfully trying to recover his medical records.

Niagara Falls Urgent Care had only been open at its location on Military Road for less than a year when it suddenly closed its doors on February 10. An attorney for one of the investors chalked up the sudden closure to a dispute between partners.

One of the doctors said their medical staff has seen hundreds of patients, but one of those patients needed to get some of his paperwork straightened out, but by the time he returned to the office to get it done, the office was closed.

“Stephen”, the patient, asked that his identity be concealed because his injury was work-related, and he is worried about keeping his job. Stephen said a physician’s assistant (PA) signed off on his medical papers, but officials at the Workers Compensation Board apparently requires a doctor to do that.

“It was supposed to be signed by the actual doctor that was on–I don’t know if he wasn’t here, or why he was not able to sign it. By the time we found out Workers Comp needed it by then, we tried to contact them again, and this was closed.”

Stephen said he is ready to return to work, but until the paperwork gets straightened out with Workers Compensation, he is stuck.

One of the physicians for Niagara Falls Urgent Care told News 4, they are going to try to get the medical clinic’s affairs in order, and re-open later this month.