When lent begins, fish fry sales go up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Lenten season comes back around, the kitchen is slammed with orders for fish fry at Wiechec’s Lounge in Buffalo

“During lent we do pounds on top of pounds on top of pounds. Just unbelievable amounts,” said Matthew Klopfer, Wiechec’s Lounge bartender.

Beer battered fish is the most popular item on the menu.

“On Fridays people wait 2 hours in line to get a fish fry which is astronomical but you know people like our fish,” said Klopfer.

“Definitely today and then every Friday in lent we will give up all meat although the fish fry is kind of a nice incentive to do that,” said Amanda Batt of Buffalo.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of fasting, but also symbolizes a 40 day period of remembering the sacrifice of Jesus.

“It’s also a time to remember what’s the purpose of that fish fry. The purpose of the fish fry is a sense of fasting and so we always have to connect that with a sacrifice of some sort,” said Father Bryan Zielenieski, Our Lady of Charity Parish Administrator.

“You’re instilling discipline, you know you’re spreading love and a commitment to something that is above and beyond and greater than yourself,” said Batt.

For some people that means giving up vices, like their favorite foods.

“People in Buffalo are very traditional so they keep with the no meat during lent thing and we’re one of the businesses that thrives because of it,” said Klopfer.

Some people fast for the whole period of lent, while some just fast on days like Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. This year Easter is on Sunday April 16th.