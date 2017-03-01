Widespread power outages across WNY due to high winds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — High winds caused widespread power outages across western New York Wednesday evening.

As of 11:30 pm Wednesday, more than 3,650 customers were without power. In Erie County, more than 2,223 customers were without power.

NYSEG estimates restoration time will be between 1:00 am and 2:30 am.

Several people in the Hamburg area watched the waves from Lake Erie crash onto Hamburg land right next to Hoak’s restaurant. Crews are keeping a close eye on Route 5 to make sure none of the water from the lake freezes over the roadway.

Hamburg police reported several traffic light outages on Route 5. Police told News 4 all the lights are back up and running on generator power.

To check the latest power outages and restoration times for your area, click here.