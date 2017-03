BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Strong winds are causing damage across parts of Western New York Wednesday night.

Winds knocked over a gas station canopy on West Main Street in Batavia. Police say no one was hurt.

Power lines were also knocked over on State Street Road.

National Grid reports roughly 2,000 customers are without power in the Batavia area. Power is expected to be restored around 10 p.m.