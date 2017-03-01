WNY churches offering ‘Ashes to Go’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today marks the first day of the holy season of Lent, and across the world many Christians will attend worship and get ashes placed on their foreheads. Some churches have made it even easier to observe Ash Wednesday traditions.

Deacon Joanne Coury Frake said the practice reminds Christians that they are dust. “It is a very emotional kind of observance. To be reminded that you are dust is not an easy thing, but we all need to hear it. This is the time of year leading up to Easter, and in the Christian faith we are remembering what our Lord went through in the days before he reaches his crucifixion,” Drake said.

