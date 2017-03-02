1 hospitalized after Tonawanda crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip on its side in Tonawanda.

Tonawanda police say Ronald Clark, 79, ran a red light while heading north on Delaware St. After allegedly doing this, police say he struck a westbound vehicle on Fletcher St.

That vehicle flipped on its side, but it is not clear if the driver was hurt.

Clark’s passenger was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for back and side pain. Clark was issued a summons for passing a red light.