Brocton man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Dunkirk police pulled over a vehicle they say failed to signal when pulling into traffic from a curb.

Brocton resident Michael Borst, 31, was identified as the driver.

Police began to investigate, and they say they found methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

An officer thought that they saw a handgun on the floor next to Borst, but it turned out to be a replica airgun, according to police.

Borst was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and failing to signal from the curb.

He was taken into custody on $3,000 bail.