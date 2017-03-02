Buffalo Prep to hold informational session for students and families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Prep will be accepting applications for its Middle School Prep and High School Prep programs.

The organization has worked with thousands of students who face economic challenges, giving them academic and social support.

In 2016, more than $2.5 million in financial aid was given to Buffalo Prep scholars. This allowed them to attend local high schools and colleges across the country.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend an informational session about Buffalo Prep on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at Tapestry Charter School at 65 Great Arrow Ave. in Buffalo.

