Darien Lake announces free in-park concerts

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Darien Lake)
(Photo courtesy of Darien Lake)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake has announced the performers for their in-park concerts this year.

These three shows are free with park admission.

  • Sofia Carson with Jacob Whitesides – May 27
  • Forever in Your Mind – June 24
  • R5 – July 1

Each show starts at 6 p.m.

“We are always looking to present meaningful experiences for our season pass holders and are excited to continue our free concert series in 2017,” Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe said. “Whether from the top of the charts or your favorite family TV series, each of these artists is familiar to many families across Western New York, and we are thrilled to present them free as an added value to your early summer visit.”

Darien Lake opens on May 6.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s