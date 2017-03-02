Darien Lake announces free in-park concerts

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake has announced the performers for their in-park concerts this year.

These three shows are free with park admission.

Sofia Carson with Jacob Whitesides – May 27

Forever in Your Mind – June 24

R5 – July 1

Each show starts at 6 p.m.

“We are always looking to present meaningful experiences for our season pass holders and are excited to continue our free concert series in 2017,” Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe said. “Whether from the top of the charts or your favorite family TV series, each of these artists is familiar to many families across Western New York, and we are thrilled to present them free as an added value to your early summer visit.”

Darien Lake opens on May 6.