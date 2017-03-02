ECSO seizes drugs, weapons and cash during east side raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug raid conducted Thursday evening by the ECSO Narcotics Unit.

Sheriff Timothy Howard said in a news conference that the investigation started two months ago after receiving information about drug dealing on their tip line.

Deputies say 41 year-old Calvin Young was dealing a large amount of drugs out of an apartment on East North Street. Authorities say known drug dealers and users were routinely coming in and out of the apartment.

During a search of the apartment Thursday, detectives said they seized approximately $70,000 in cash, three pounds of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, one ounce of heroin and two firearms.

ECSO told News 4 one of the handguns was stolen in the same burglary as a handgun recovered by the Narcotics Unit on a different raid unrelated, about a month ago.

When deputies showed up to the apartment Thursday, they said Young and a 13 year-old family member tried running away.

Sheriff Howard said the child had plastic gloves on, the same kind of gloves detectives use when handling drug raids.

The 13 year-old boy is now with Child Protective Services.

Young is arrested for criminal possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, loaded firearm, stolen handgun, a misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

ECSO says Young was on probation during the arrest. This is the fourth time Young was arrested while armed. He’s currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

