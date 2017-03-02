Man accused of driving while 9 times over legal limit for commercial truck drivers

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s office arrested a man they say was nine times the legal limit for commercial truck drivers.

During a Wednesday Department of Transportation (DOT) inspection in the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot, North Tonawanda resident Richard Phillips, 48, was suspected of being impaired.

Deputies gave Phillips standard field sobriety tests, which they say he failed. A breath test indicated that Phillips was nine times over the limit for commercial drivers.

Phillips was charged with DWI and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.